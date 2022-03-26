Transgender persons add a dash of colour to Metro stations

Thuvakkam to create ‘Metro Green Zones’ wih murals, indoor plants

“Creating art is taking me places which, I, otherwise, can’t even dream of. Now, I am going from city to city giving a beautiful makeover to public spaces across the country,” says 28-year-old transwoman Kanchana Venkatesan as she adds a dash of green to the expansive blank wall of Central Metro station.

Thuvakkam, an NGO, has roped in Aravani Art Project to create murals in a select few stations. Thuvakkam’s aim is to start ‘Metro Green Zones’ and as part of this, murals, indoor plants and moss wall art will be created in stations. For this purpose, a bunch of transgender persons are here to paint murals at Metro stations, especially the car parking areas.

Karthick Shiva, director, research and development, Thuvakkam, says they want to promote environment-friendly initiatives and awareness as part of this drive. “Initially, we will have murals in Alandur and Central Metro stations along with indoor plants and moss wall art. At CMBT, we will bring in moss wall art and plants alone. We plan to expand it to other stations and are exploring such options,” he says.

Promoting walking

Thuvakkam has chosen aloe vera, syngonium and luck bamboo plants for these stations. The idea is to spread the concepts of walking, cycling, solid waste management and community kitchen garden through this initiative.

In the first part of this project, transgender persons have begun work at Central Metro station. “A few years ago, the first project to create murals in Ennore gave me jitters as I had to paint at a height of 100 feet. Now, over the time, I enjoy painting these public spaces. Engaging with colours has helped me cope better with turbulence in life,” Kanchana says.

Smitas Avimukta, a 28-year-old transwoman, says from creating rangolis as a child to now painting public spaces, art has transformed life massively. “Doing such art work makes a huge difference for transgender persons and opens a wide spectrum of opportunities. With time, I have realised how art heals a person,” Smitas says.