Transgender candidate from Vellore wins in civic polls

“The people did not discriminate against me and have accepted me as one among their own,” said R. Ganga, about her victory in the urban local bodies elections. The 49-year-old transgender, a DMK candidate, won from ward 37 of the Vellore Corporation.

Speaking about her victory, she said this was a big step for transgender persons across the State. “I am thankful that the party chose to field me and that the people had faith in me. Everywhere across the State, more transpersons should be encouraged to come forward and work for the betterment of the community,” said Ms. Ganga, who aspires to work for the upliftment of people in her ward.

Contesting for the first time in the local bodies elections, she said during her campaigning, the residents were very forthcoming about the issues in the area and discussed it at length with her. “There are several basic amenities such as access to drinking water, better streetlights, public toilets for women and parks for children that are needed here,” she said.

Disability not a deterrent

Among persons with disabilities who contested in the elections, Mohammed Ferosh, a 34-year-old CPI(M) candidate, who contested from the Kollancode Municipality, won. The M.Com, MBA graduate, said religious equality and harmony was extremely important, and that he hoped to effectively represent the concerns of the people from his area.

“Better roads, clean water, facilities such as a library and sports ground are among the things the people here need. I will also work on ensuring that pensions and disability assistance reach the beneficiaries,” he said.