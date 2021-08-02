Transgender activist alleges abuse by officials

CHENNAI

02 August 2021 01:34 IST

Officials say the group assembled in a hotel without taking permission

A group of transgenders, which assembled for a meeting chaired by Gopi Shankar, south representative of the National Council for Transgender Persons, has alleged harassment by the Chengalpattu district administration at Mamallapuram on Saturday night.

The members of the council, which comes under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, have complained that the revenue and police officials of Mamallapuram conducted an “inspection” in the Fishermen Colony all of a sudden and sealed the hotel. They alleged that the police officials abused the group, mostly consisting of homeless and jobless transpersons.

Mr. Shankar said a revenue official of the Chengalpattu district, along with a team of police officials, came to the place where a group of transgenders had assembled for dinner and asked them to leave immediately.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Shankar complained that the police officials abused the transgenders for assembling without taking permission from the district authorities when the lockdown was in force. The transgender activist said taking up the issue with the Chengalpattu Collector did not help as the latter asked the official to seal the “hotel”.

An official said they received an alert that a group had assembled without taking permission. “On inspection, we found the group having food with drinks and so the place was sealed.”