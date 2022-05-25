Transfer counselling begins for 14,156 posts in Health Department

MRB to conduct recruitment for over 4,000 posts

MRB to conduct recruitment for over 4,000 posts

As many as 3,585 doctors, 10,847 nurses and 324 field workers are participating in the transfer counselling.

The Health Department launched transfer counselling for 14,156 posts on Monday. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who distributed the orders on Tuesday, said transfer counselling for posts in the directorates of medical education, medical and rural health services, and Indian systems of medicine was under way.

As many as 3,585 doctors, 10,847 nurses and 324 field workers are seeking transfers. Counselling had begun for 1,008 doctors. “They will get placed as per their choice,” the Minister said.

For 1,000 posts for nurses and healthcare workers, under 47 divisions of the Directorate of Public Health, counselling will begin in the first week of June. “So far they were unable to participate in counselling. They will also benefit this time,” he added.

The Medical Recruitment Board will conduct recruitment for 4,308 vacancies, including for 1,021 doctors and healthcare workers in 18 different sectors. The filling up of vacancies was a Budget announcement and the MRB will follow the usual procedure of announcing it on its website and calling for applicants. The Board has sought four months’ time. By September end, the vacancies would be filled, the Minister said.