Trans woman attempts to end her life alleging police inaction 

Deepika said she took the extreme step as there was no action on her complaint against two women who cheated her of ₹12 lakh

January 31, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old trans woman attempted to end her life in front of the MKB Nagar police station on Tuesday alleging inaction by the police on her complaint against two women who cheated her. Policemen quickly rescued her.

The trans woman has been identified as Deepika. The police personnel who were present at the spot prevented the bid and took her inside the station. She told the police that she took the drastic step as there was no action on her complaint against two women who cheated her to the tune of ₹12 lakh. Deepika said she had paid ₹12 lakh to them towards Deepavali chit scheme but received only ₹1 lakh.

When she lodged a police complaint in July last year, the police registered a CSR and did not proceed further. After the incident on Tuesday, an FIR was filed against the two women, Kalpana and Preethi. Both were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. 

