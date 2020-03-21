Trains to be cancelled

The Southern Railway will be operating a minimal number of suburban train services and plans to cancel several mail/express trains on Sunday to comply with the Janata Curfew, to be in place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The schedule of suburban train services, that will be operated, will be announced on Saturday.
A release by the Railways said that all passenger trains, from 12 a.m. to 10 p.m., would be cancelled.
Many mail/express and intercity trains too will be cancelled, the press realease added.
