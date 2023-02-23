Trains from Bengaluru to Chennai arrive late by over two hours

February 23, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hundreds of rail passengers who came from Bengaluru to Chennai on Wednesday night arrived late by two to three hours due to an overhead power cable snap.

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said the snapping of the overhead power line at Malur station in Karnataka state on Wednesday night caused the delay of four express and mail trains. However, the technical staff were immediately deployed to rectify the issue, he said.

The Chennai Mail, Shatabdi and the Double Decker express from Bengaluru were among the trains which arrived late, officials said. However, there was no delay in trains that were proceeding from Chennai to Bengaluru and beyond.

Ramu, a resident of Bengaluru, who had booked a ticket for his family in the Chennai Mail to attend a function in the city, had to cut short the journey after the train was halted at Jolarpet for more than two hours.

Normal train services resumed on Thursday morning, Southern Railway officials said.