In view of the agitations being carried out in various parts of the country against the Agnipath scheme, the Southern Railway has cancelled several trains due to non-availability of pairing trains. 

According to a press release, the South-Central  Railway and East Coast Railway Zones have cancelled six trains because of the agitation. Among the trains cancelled are Dr. MGR Central-Hyderabad Express (12603) and the Tambaram-Hyderabad Charminar Express (12759) on Saturday.

The KSR Bengaluru-Danapur (12295) scheduled to leave Bengaluru at 9.10 a.m. on Saturday and the Ernakulam-Patna bi-weekly Superfast Express (22643) scheduled to leave Ernakulam junction at 5.15 p.m. on Monday have been cancelled.


