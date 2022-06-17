Trains cancelled
In view of the agitations being carried out in various parts of the country against the Agnipath scheme, the Southern Railway has cancelled several trains due to non-availability of pairing trains.
According to a press release, the South-Central Railway and East Coast Railway Zones have cancelled six trains because of the agitation. Among the trains cancelled are Dr. MGR Central-Hyderabad Express (12603) and the Tambaram-Hyderabad Charminar Express (12759) on Saturday.
The KSR Bengaluru-Danapur (12295) scheduled to leave Bengaluru at 9.10 a.m. on Saturday and the Ernakulam-Patna bi-weekly Superfast Express (22643) scheduled to leave Ernakulam junction at 5.15 p.m. on Monday have been cancelled.
