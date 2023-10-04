Training wall at mouth of Ennore Creek may alleviate flooding this northeast monsoon

October 04, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Flooding in areas along Kosasthalaiyar river, particularly in the city, may be alleviated this northeast monsoon as the Water Resources Department (WRD) is building a training wall at the mouth of Ennore Creek to prevent sedimentation and promote quicker tidal exchange.

The long pending project has gained steam after nearly five years, and the WRD is constructing a wall akin to the one being built at the mouth of the Cooum. It has completed 60% of the work to training wall on the southern side of the Kosasthalaiyar embankment near the creek. The training wall is a collection of boulders and tetrapods that direct the river flow into the sea, diverting silt towards the ocean side and keep the mouth free of sand deposits.

Officials of the WRD said work is being carried out to form an approach road to the premises of the North Chennai Thermal Power Station. Work on the training wall running for 500 m on the northern side of Ennore Creek’s mouth will start by the end of October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the work is only complete partially, the department expects the structure to be 50% functional and help quicker draining of floodwater during the ensuing monsoon. The river had a maximum flood discharge capacity of nearly 1.25 lakh cubic feet per second near the creek. Areas upstream, such as Manali New Town, faced inundation due to the narrowed creek mouth.

About 70% of the work to dredge Ennore Creek’s mouth for a length of 1,500 m has been completed so far. The project is being executed based on the recommendations of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) and with ₹150 crore from the Kamarajar Port Trust.

The wall at the mouth will also provide better access to fishing boats and sustain the livelihood of the fishermen in the neighbouring hamlets. M. Karunakaran of Kattukuppam said many families were dependent on inland fishing and the river needs to be free of pollution. Fly ash deposits must be removed in the Ennore backwaters. The department must also prevent sewage pollution through the Buckingham Canal, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.