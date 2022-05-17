Training programme soon for police to improve public interface: DGP

‘The programme for 1,13,000 personnel will cost ₹10 crore’

A new training programme will be implemented for the police to improve their relations with members of the public, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a self-service canteen, built at the cost of ₹56 lakh, on the campus of the Armed Reserve Unit at Egmore.

Mr. Sylendra Babu said that to address the issue of stress among the police, a well-being programme was conducted with the involvement of experts of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru. “Now Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu have advised us to conduct a training programme for 1,13,000 police personnel to improve the police-public relations at a cost of ₹10 crore,” he said.

Listing the measures taken for the betterment of the police personnel, he said permission was given for starting a police public school at Melakottaiyur. He said the unit officers were trying to ensure police personnel took their weekly off following the direction of the Chief Minister. Over 1,800 wards of police personnel were recruited by private companies at jobs fairs held recently.

Mr. Sylendra Babu said 250-300 police personnel died every year for various reasons. Over 50 died in road accidents and around 40 ended their lives for reasons, including playing online rummy.

Recalling Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal’s circular cautioning the personnel against playing online rummy and investing in bitcoin, he said, “Police personnel should be on guard against rampant frauds under the pretext of investment in bitcoin/cryptocurrency or money-doubling schemes. It is our responsibility to tell the people about the consequences of investments in online schemes. Being police officers, we should be fully aware of those consequences and not fall prey to the online fraudsters.

He added, "However, if you report within 24 hours of money having been lost, the Tamil Nadu police can retrieve it... Members of the public can contact us at 1930."