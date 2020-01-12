Training in hygiene for Amma canteen staff

Soon, 400 food handlers at Amma canteens in the city will be trained in personal hygiene practices and ways to identify adulterants in food.

The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department, as part of Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC), will extend training to Amma canteen food handlers in good manufacturing and hygiene practices.

The Department has started reaching out to anganwadi staff and street vendors with its training efforts. The training has begun for anganwadi staff, with six batches of 30 each undergoing the one-day training recently.

About 80 street vendors at the Elliot’s beach were also trained for free, according to Department officials.

“We have planned to train 400 food handlers at Amma canteens in Chennai. The Chennai Corporation has accepted our proposal to train them, and we are waiting for the schedule. As of now, we have trained 300 of a total of 1,300 anganwadi staff,” said A. Ramakrishnan, designated officer, Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department, Chennai.

The training, he said, mainly concentrates on personal hygiene.

“The training comprises three levels — basic, advanced and special. Staff of anganwadi centres, food handlers at Amma canteens and streets vendors undergo basic training. In this, we impart good manufacturing and hygiene practices,” he said.