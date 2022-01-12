ChennaiCHENNAI 12 January 2022 01:18 IST
Comments
Training held for youth
Updated: 12 January 2022 01:18 IST
Highlighting their efforts towards skilling youth in the country, SOS Children’s Villages of India said they had trained over 2,000 youth in the last two years with the aim of ensuring that they can adapt to changes in the industry and find employment. Ahead of National Youth Day, the NGO organised a media workshop on ‘Skilling Youth in Pandemic Times’ on Tuesday.
More In Chennai
Read more...