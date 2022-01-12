Training held for youth

CHENNAI

12 January 2022 01:18 IST

Highlighting their efforts towards skilling youth in the country, SOS Children’s Villages of India said they had trained over 2,000 youth in the last two years with the aim of ensuring that they can adapt to changes in the industry and find employment. Ahead of National Youth Day, the NGO organised a media workshop on ‘Skilling Youth in Pandemic Times’ on Tuesday.

