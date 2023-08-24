Training for women to address technology facilitated gender-based violence

August 24, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Preventing and responding to gender-based violence around the world is a matter of human rights, justice, and equality, said Jennifer Bullock, Public Diplomacy Officer, U.S. Consulate, Chennai. She was speaking at the inauguration of a training programme for women from the city on ‘Technology-facilitated gender-based violence’ as a part of the IVLP Impact Award 2023 at Karunalaya Social Service Society on Thursday.

“While technology is a tool that can transform lives and create a world of infinite possibilities, it can also be used to facilitate violence against women. This manifests in many ways such as stalking, harassment, threats of sexual violence, hacking, disinformation and defamation,” Ms. Jennifer said. She said that this poses a great threat to the freedom of expression and the well- being of girls around the world, as well as their participation in public life.

“Technology is not the enemy, but a key to advancing gender equality. It creates a world of opportunities for sustainable development, economic growth, and access to education and knowledge. All women and girls have the right to be online, and use technology free from fear and intimidation,” she said.

The day-long training programme had fifty participants from the city. Stressing on the need for such programmes and for awareness on cyber safety for women, Paul Sunder Singh, Director, Karunalaya said that with the changing landscape and evolution of technology happening rapidly, crimes too increased.

Prof M.Priyamvadha, IVLP Impact Award winner 2023, US Department of State Washington DC said that systematic one-day training programmes would be held for women from seven places which include Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Rameswaram. Kotagiri and Madurantakam.

“Focussed on Technology-facilitated gender-based violence, the programme has five modules which will explore technology, forms of such violence, awareness, prevention and detection. The participants in these workshops will later come together to form a consortium for women which will work on cyber safety,” she said.

