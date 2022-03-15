Training for women constables begins after 2 years in Vellore

Z. Annie Vijaya, DIG (Vellore), interacting with the trainees at the Police Training School in Vellore Fort. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

March 15, 2022 23:07 IST

The first batch comprises 277 trainees from four districts

After more than a two year gap due to the pandemic, the Police Training School in Vellore has commenced training for its first batch of 277 women constables, covering four districts, including Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai.

Z. Annie Vijaya, DIG (Vellore), interacted with the women trainees after inaugurating the training course at the Police Training School inside Vellore Fort.

Of the total 277 grade 2 woman constable trainees, Tiruvannamalai has the highest number with 147, followed by Tirupattur (67), Krishnagiri (42) and Kancheepuram (24). “The course has both classroom learning and practical sessions with trainees were given accommodation inside the school,” said T. Ashok Kumar, the school’s principal.

The Police Training School has been functioning in Tipu Mahal since its inception in 1896 A.D. On an average, around 300 trainees, mostly police constables, were trained for seven months inside the campus, followed by a month-long practical course at police stations in the district.

At the school, trainees will be imparted on various laws including the Criminal Procedural Code, the Indian Penal Code and other laws, parade, firing course, handling of various weapons and map reading. They will also be given training on handling the public, especially at police stations. The school used to be known for training sub-inspectors.