Training for MAWS officials
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai, organised a two-day sensitisation programme for the officials of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department in the city. According to a release, U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director-General, BIS, Chennai, said the capacity building programmes would help the officials streamline their processes and implement government policies better. He explained the standards formulation and concept and methodology of Management Systems Certification.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.