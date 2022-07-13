Chennai

Training for MAWS officials

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai, organised a two-day sensitisation programme for the officials of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department in the city. According to a release, U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director-General, BIS, Chennai, said the capacity building programmes would help the officials streamline their processes and implement government policies better. He explained the standards formulation and concept and methodology of Management Systems Certification.


