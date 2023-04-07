Train services to remain normal during PM’s visit at Chennai Central station on April 8

April 07, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway will be operating all the train services and the suburban trains as per schedule on Saturday. However, in view of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station to inaugurate the Vande Bharat express service between Chennai Central and Coimbatore, certain arrangements have been made with regard to entry and exit of the train passengers.

In a press release, the Chennai division of the Southern Railway has announced that train passengers and vehicles bound for suburban trains would be allowed into the Moore Market complex suburban terminus through the Allikulam Road from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Similarly for the long distance trains the arrival and departure of passengers would be allowed in the Old Concourse area where platform nos. 4 to 6 are located.