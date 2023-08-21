Train services to be hit for 45 days as Chennai Corporation fast-tracks work on storm-water drain along tracks

August 21, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

Train services are expected to be affected for 45 days as the Greater Chennai Corporation has asked the Railways for “speed restriction” and “line block” ahead of the monsoon to facilitate completion of storm-water drain work.

Many flood-prevention projects initiated several years ago are yet to be completed because of issues relating to railway safety in the city.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary D. Karthikeyan and Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan have inspected areas along the railway tracks where work had been delayed. 

According to officials, more than 23 locations had been identified in the city for construction of drain to channel floodwater across the railway tracks many years ago. But these projects were yet to be completed. Some proposals had been shelved because of the difficulty in getting the necessary permission.

Next week, the Corporation will start constructionof storm-waterdrains and box culverts to divert floodwater from one side of the track to the other side in areas such as Egmore and Ganesapuram.

“We will construct a box culvert below the tracks near Ganesapuram Subway in 45 days. The methodology to be adopted is push-through technology. The drawings have been collected. We are going to start the work quickly. But the train speed will be reduced during the implementation of the work. The line block may affect suburban train services. Some trains may be cancelled,” said an official of the Corporation.

The dimension of the culvert in Ganesapuram is 2.5 metres by 2.7 metres for a length of 48 metres with 38 metres to be constructed by the Corporation in the railway land. The disposal of floodwater from roads of north Chennai such as Stephenson Road and Ambedkar College Road will improve after the completion of the work near Ganesapuram subway in 45 days, the officials said.

Work at Egmore

Similarly, the construction of another box culvert near Egmore Railway Station along Gandhi Irwin Road bridge will be taken up in a few days after a delay of several months.

“The work of the Highways department has been completed. About 90% of the lengthof the drain construction has been completed. But around 50 metres of the culvert across the railway tracks has not been constructed. Last monsoon, we used pumps to reduce flooding in the area. We have to have a permanent solution by constructing a drain under the cut and cover method. We will be using cranes to construct the drains. Girderswill protect railwaytracks. But they will impose speed restrictions on trains. Some of the trains may be cancelled,” said an official.

According to railway officials, 621 suburban trains are operated every day. Some of the trains, which are operated from Chennai Beach, may be operated from Egmore instead.

The speed of the trains may be reduced leading to a delay of at least six minutes.

Similarly, the speed of some express trains may be reduced from 110 kmph to 20 kmph.

Along the stretch from Egmore to Chennai Beach, 220 trains are operated every day. These services may be affected once the Corporation takes up work in Egmore.