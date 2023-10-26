Train services on Gummidipoondi line to be hit on October 28 and 31

October 26, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 11 suburban train services have been cancelled and seven have been partially cancelled as part of maintenance work by Southern Railway on the Chennai Central-Gudur section for two days.

In a press release, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway said it had cancelled suburban train services for engineering works to be carried out on October 28 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 5.35 p.m.

Due to this, services between Moore Market Complex Suburban Station and Sullurpet, operated via Korukkupet and Gummidipoondi, and between Sullurpet and Nellore have been cancelled. Also, up and down train services from Avadi to MMC station have been hit.

