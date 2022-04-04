Train services on Chennai MRTS route affected due to breakdown of maintenance coach on track

Suburban train services on the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) between Chennai Beach and Velachery were affected for more than two hours on Monday morning. The train services were affected due to the breakdown of the tower van near Thirumayilai station.

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said a tower car was used for the maintenance of tracks near Thirumayilai station. The maintenance staff were pressed to clear the track with the help of a tool van.

The senior railway official said train services on both sides were affected for more than two hours from 5.30 a.m. when the first services would start from Chennai Beach to Velachery.

Early morning office goers bound for the TIDEL Park in Thiruvanmiyur faced difficulties because of the stoppage of train services.