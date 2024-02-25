ADVERTISEMENT

Train services extended till Guduvanchery for better connectivity with KCBT

February 25, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The extension of 10 train services will come into effect from February 26

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

For the benefit of those bound for Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, the Southern Railway has announced the extension of suburban train services from Tambaram to Guduvanchery. The extension of 10 train services will come into effect from Monday, February 26.

A senior official of the Chennai Division of the Southern Railway said five train services from Chennai Beach to Tambaram had been extended. The five train services will be operated from the Chennai Beach station at 7.20 p.m., 8.15 p.m., 8.45 p.m., 8.55 p.m., and 9.40 p.m. Similarly, trains in the return direction would start at Guduvanchery at 8.55 p.m., 9.45 p.m., 10.10 p.m., 10.25 p.m., and 11.20 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US