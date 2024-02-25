Train services extended till Guduvanchery for better connectivity with KCBT

February 25, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

For the benefit of those bound for Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, the Southern Railway has announced the extension of suburban train services from Tambaram to Guduvanchery. The extension of 10 train services will come into effect from Monday, February 26.

A senior official of the Chennai Division of the Southern Railway said five train services from Chennai Beach to Tambaram had been extended. The five train services will be operated from the Chennai Beach station at 7.20 p.m., 8.15 p.m., 8.45 p.m., 8.55 p.m., and 9.40 p.m. Similarly, trains in the return direction would start at Guduvanchery at 8.55 p.m., 9.45 p.m., 10.10 p.m., 10.25 p.m., and 11.20 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.