Train services affected after derailment at Avadi station

Suburban train services operating from Chennai Moore market complex (MMC) on Wednesday suffered cancellation following a derailment at Avadi.

Two EMU coaches (second and third coaches from the front) of a Pattabiram train derailed at Avadi Station at 23.25 hrs on Tuesday while leaving Avadi station. There was no injury or casualty to any passenger as the train was empty, according to a Souther Railway release.

As a result all suburban trains operating in this route stands cancelled and the special passenger trains are being operated from MMC in 30 minutes interval.

Chennai Division Railway Officers rushed to the spot and immediately started restoration work, the release said. The first coach was rerailed at 02.20 hrs and the second coach was rerailed at 03.20 hrs. Restoration of track is in progress at the site.

The suburban train traffic is affected and the following EMUs are fully cancelled today i.e. December 27, 2017 :-

Train Nos. 66000, (Avadi - MMC),

66025 (MMC - Sulurpetta),

66029 (Sulurpettah - Nellore),

66030 (Nellore - Sulurpettah),

66026 (Sulurpettah - MMC),

66002 (Avadi - MMC),

66015 (MMC - Arakkonam),

66039 (Arakkonam - Tirupaty),

66033 (Tirupaty - Nellore),

66036 (Nellore - MMC),

66003 (MMC - Avadi).

The Suburban train traffic is expected to gradually normalise after 10 a.m. today.