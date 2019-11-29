Train passengers seek better access facilities at Tambaram station

When Tambaram railway station was designated as the third railway terminal in the city a few years ago, it brought cheer to the residents in the southern parts of the city.

While Southern Railway has started operating long-distance trains and has also provided stoppages for several trains at the station, it is yet to become a full-fledged railway terminal.

Despite good multi-modal facilities, the station suffers due to poor access facilities. Senior citizens particularly face severe hardships to reach the platforms to board trains.

V. Rama Rao, a senior citizen, rued the absence of an escalator or lift in platforms 7 and 8 from where all long-distance trains operate and make a stop.

Also, the platforms are narrow making it physically exhausting for senior citizens to access.

Though railway authorities have installed escalators on both sides of the station, passengers with heavy luggage find it hard to walk to the platform no. 7 to board the trains, he said.

A senior official of the Chennai Division of Southern Railway said several passenger amenities have been created including the concrete-paved access road, parking facilities, and food plazas on both sides of the station.

On the absence of escalators and lifts at platform nos. 7 and 8, he said there is a proposal to instal escalators and lifts on the northern side of the station.