Trailer owners Associations go on strike, freight movement in Chennai ports affected

Over 8,000 trailers carrying containers to Chennai, Kamarajar and Kattupalli ports are on strike demanding revision of hire charges.
On Tuesday, day two of strike, talks are underway between 17 trailer owners Associations (TOA) and container freight stations. The TOA are demanding revision stating that they were unable to carry two 20 MT-long containers in place of one 40 MT-long container on trailers as they were being fined for carrying overweight freight by the police.
The association had been pressing for the rate revision for over a month now. Operations at the ports have been affected due to the strike.
Officials in Chennai Port said that while container truck movements have been affected, the internal operations and ship handling have not been affected.
