Tragedy sparks a safety movement in Chitlapakkam

Chitlapakkam Rising, a resident-led voluntary organisation, is conducting a survey of faulty electric poles and transformers and non-functional street lights in the neighbourhood. The residents’ group has what it calls a “street committee” that looks into such issues, on a routine basis. The current exercise is however marked by a greater sense of urgency and purpose.

It has to do with the tragic death of Sethurajan — on September 17; the 42-year-old resident of Kalyana Sundaram Street in Chitlapakkam was electrocuted after a weak electric pole collapsed and the cable fell on him. Besides, on September 25, a cow was electrocuted at Ashtalakshmi Street after a live wire fell on it.

Only the day before the cow was electrocuted, workers from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Department (TNEB) replaced three damaged poles on Ashtalakshmi Street, say residents.

“About three months ago, Chitlapakkam Rising formed teams that would focus on specific issues. Since their induction, the streets lights team has been filing complaints to both the TNEB and the Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat about faulty lamp posts and non-functional lights. However, the complaints were not attended to, citing manpower shortage,” says Sunil Jayaram, one of the founders of the voluntary group.

The survey, which is an ongoing exercise, has found that more than 50% of the street light poles are weak and damaged.

Poles in Sarvamangala Nagar, Babu Street, C.V. Raman Street, Chitlapakkam 2nd Main Road, Kalyana Sundaram Street and many other streets were found to be damaged.

The survey team

For the survey, Chitlapakkam Rising has formed a two-member team in each of the 18 wards to take stock of the faulty electric poles. The two-member team will visit every street from wards 1 to 18, identify weak and damaged street light poles.

“The team will be looking for slanted and rusted poles and pillars, the ones with concrete chipped off, and the old ones that have not been removed after having been replaced with new poles. Once the team completes the survey, a list of the faulty poles with names of the street and their location will made. The data will be submitted to the divisional officer of TNEB,” says Lakshmi Krishnakumar, a resident and member of Chitlapakkam Rising, who is collecting and consolidating the data.

Chitlapakkam Rising offers suggestions on what residents can do on their part to prevent such incidents.

Be vigilant

“The back-to-back tragedies in Chitlapakkam have shaken the entire neighbourhood. However, they have also made us realise that residents too need to keep a watch on public utilities such as electric poles, cables and wires, junction boxes, open drains, fallen trees or branches, etc. Identify the ones that could be pose a threat to life and property,” says Sunil.

Alert authorities

“If you come across such faulty facilities, alert the authorities concerned immediately, even if it’s not your own neighbourhood. Most government agencies have toll-free helplines, online complaint portal and mobile apps,” says Sunil.

Pursue the issue

“Continue to follow up on an issue if the department concerned does not initiate any action. Resident welfare associations should act as pressure groups and ensure that the complaints are resolved. RWAs should stay strong and united for civic issues to have positive impact,” says Sunil.

Go digital

Chitlapakkam Rising puts its Facebook page to great issue, while seeking to create a conversation around civic issues that attract the attention of authorities. “Social media such as Twitter and Facebook have a huge potential for facilitating civic engagement and resident welfare associations should use it to their advantage. Besides, it is a great tool to crowd-source information,” says Sunil.