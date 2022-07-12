Traffics fines to get QR-based payment option soon

Police call centres collect about ₹11.31 cr. as fine in old and new cases over the last 84 days

The traffic police is planning to introduce a QR code-based digital payment facility and tie up with digital wallet firms to collect fines from motorists.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapilkumar C. Saratkar said, “We are going to partner with a digital wallet firm. It is going to give us the QR code scan standees, which can be kept at our call centers. We’ll also provide the QR codes to vehicle checking officers for quick and easy fine collection from motorists.”

“The call centres, which were inaugurated for the collection of fines from motorists, have yielded good results. The 12 call centres informed violators about pending violations and exhorted them to pay the fines within a week, failing which the cases would be pushed to virtual courts,” he said.

As a result, in the 84 days till last Saturday, fines were paid in 2,19,742 cases, and violators in old cases, including ones registered as early as March 2019, remitted ₹3.31 crore. As a part of the same exercise, a special drive for the payment of fines in drunken driving cases was also launched. A total fine of ₹1.68 crore was paid in 1,674 cases as most violators were fined ₹10,000 each.

In all, nearly ₹5 crore worth of fines was collected in a total of 2,21,416 old cases. Apart from this, fines worth ₹6,31,58,750 was collected in the newly reported 2,58,835 cases. The traffic police said they collected a total fine of about ₹11.31 crore in 4,80,251 cases in these 84 days.