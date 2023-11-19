Traffic turns chaotic during school hours on Hunters Road

November 19, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

Almost every weekday, a section of the busy Hunters Road at Choolai turns chaotic at peak hours. Vehicles, especially those transporting school children, getting stuck at the intersection of Kalathiappa Street-Hunters Road at school hours is a common sight.

The arterial road witnesses heavy vehicular traffic at peak hours. Furthermore, there is a constant movement of mini-trucks that load and unload goods at commercial outlets in the locality.

Traffic snarls

“There are several schools in the vicinity. As a result, there is heavy vehicular movement at morning and evening school hours. Kalathiappa Street is a very narrow lane, and almost every day, vehicles, particularly two-wheelers and autorickshaws carrying school students, get stuck at the entry point on Hunters Road at 8.30 a.m. This leads to traffic snarls at school-going hours,” says Saravanan, a resident of Choolai.

Kumaran, an autorickshaw driver and resident of Choolai, says this has been the situation for a long time. “The Choolai bus stop is in close proximity. So, buses also line up. Autorickshaws and two-wheelers entering and exiting Kalathiappa Street get caught in the traffic mayhem. This occurs only during the school starting and closing hours,” he says.

If the traffic congestion causes inconvenience, haphazardly parked vehicles, including cars and mini-trucks, add to the woes of pedestrians and other road-users. The roadsides are poorly maintained.

Road-users point out that at least three to four abandoned vehicles — cars and autorickshaws — are left on the roadside near Kalathiappa Street. Similarly, some vehicles are regularly parked on the roadside.

‘Road markings needed’

Mahendran, a regular road-user, says that posting a traffic policeman at school hours will help to regulate the traffic to an extent. “Many vehicles enter Hunters Road from A.P. Road. Many vehicles make the turn erratically, causing congestion. Road markings should be put in place on both A.P. Road and Maddox Street, another adjoining lane of Hunters Road,” he says.

A traffic police officer says he will look into the issue. “We have removed a number of abandoned vehicles and taken measures to prevent parking of vehicles on the roadside.”

