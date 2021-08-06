Traffic to be diverted for Independence Day rehearsal

The restrictions will be in force on August 7, 9 and 13

The police have announced traffic diversion in view of the rehearsals being conducted for the Independence Day celebration on August 15.

The rehearsal is planned to be held between 6.30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on August 7, 9, and 13.

In a press release, the police said a portion of Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge to RBI Subway till Rajaji Salai and the Flag Staff Road would be blocked for all vehicles.

Those taking Kamarajar Salai and proceeding towards Parry’s Corner through Rajaji Salai will be diverted via Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner. Similarly, vehicles taking Rajaji Salai and going towards Kamarajar Salai would be diverted via the same route.