Traffic thrown out of gear on Surapet Main Road

Near Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Trust Temple on Surapet Main Road, vendors of items used in worship unintentionally have encroached upon the road space throwing vehicular movement out of gear. Surapet Main Road, which is in Ambattur, is maintained by the State Highways Department.

The temple draws devotees not only from other parts of the city but also from neighbouring districts. Besides this section of Surapet Main Road, vendors also operate on a narrow street leading off this arterial stretch.

“Hawkers have encroached upon much of the carriageway causing great inconvenience to road-users. Traffic is not regulated near the temple as traffic police personnel monitor the movement of vehicles only near Rakki theatre junction, around 200 metres away. To prevent crime, personnel from the Ambattur police station are deployed on the stretch but only a few metres away from the temple,” says S. Prem Kumar, a motorist from Puzhal.

During weekends, more vendors set up their businesses. This road makes a crucial MTC bus route and many buses from Avadi, Ambattur and Poonamallee depots ply through the stretch.

Police sources say accidents occur frequently, especially during weekends and on auspicious days when more devotees throng the temple. Most of the time, pedestrians, mostly devotees at the temple, cross the junction without noticing the approaching vehicles. “Steps will soon be taken to evict hawkers from the stretch,” says a State Highways official.