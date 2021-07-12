Traffic sub-inspector in Chennai chases, caches suspect

Silver articles, a watch and bangles were found in the suspect’s possession; the Police Commissioner rewarded the policeman

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Monday rewarded a 53-year-old traffic sub-inspector who chased and caught a wanted suspect who took to his heels during a vehicle check in Periamet a few days ago.

According to police, R. Kolangiappan, a sub-inspector attached to the Periamet traffic wing, was involved in checking drunken driving on Demellows Road near Pattalam on June 10. At this juncture, he spotted two youngsters on a bike slowing down some distance away.

When he walked towards them, the duo dropped the bike and started running. Mr. Kolangiappan and his colleagues chased and caught one of them. They found silver articles, bangles and a watch in his possession. He was handed over to the law and order police for inquiry.

“The suspect was identified as Nagaraj alias Bayangara Nagaraj from R K Nagar. He is involved in some cases. The bike he was riding was stolen from Kovalam that evening. His accomplice is Rafeeq,” an official said.

The Commissioner rewarded him on Monday.