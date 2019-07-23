With work on one of the arms of the flyover being carried out near Tansi Nagar, vehicular traffic spirals out of control at the intersection of Velachery-Taramani Link Road, TANSI Nagar Seventh Street and TANSI Nagar 15 Street.

Last week, Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association made a representation to the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, seeking deployment of traffic police personnel at the junction to streamline traffic. “It is difficult for both pedestrians and motorists to cross the junction. To facilitate the flyover work, Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses heading towards Tambaram, come up to TANSI Nagar from Vijay Nagar terminus and take a U-turn. Besides, water tankers and garbage compactors pass through the intersection. Motorists don’t have the patience to allow even children to cross the section. The fact that many school children cross this intersection is a key factor to consider,” says S. Kumara Raja, vice-president of the Association.

The association suggests that only U-turn be allowed at the intersection and motorists coming from TANSI Nagar Seventh Street and its opposite neighbourhood TANSI Nagar 15 Street should not be allowed to cross the intersection.