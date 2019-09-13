Traffic snarls return to two-way Anna Salai

On day two of the trial of opening up Anna Salai as a two-way stretch, snarls and clogs disrupted the smooth flow of traffic.

The stretch remained closed for seven years for Metro Rail work. Since the CMRL work was completed, traffic police decided to do a trial run starting Wednesday to see if the two-way traffic would work.

Things were smooth on Wednesday, a public holiday, when fewer vehicles were on the road. However, with traffic resuming to usual volumes on the arterial road, Thursday was not without hitches.

There was congestion near Spencer’s Signal, on Anna flyover, Thousand Lights and other adjoining places during morning peak hours. However, free flow of traffic was ensured in the evening.

M. Palanimuthu, an advocate who frequently uses this road, said, “It is so nice reverting back to what we had seven years ago. Police officials should find ways to reduce congestion and ensure smooth flow of traffic.”

Problems rectified

K. Feroze Khan Abdullah, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic, East, said: “In the morning hours, there was congestion in a few sections. We have identified the problems and rectified it. In the evening hours, the traffic was very smooth. The trial will continue on Friday also.”

Officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said, such severe congestion is bound to occur initially when traffic flow is changed after several years but it is likely to settle in a few days. This is exactly what happened when old traffic pattern was resumed in Anna Nagar too.

“In a few days, each commuter will become familiar with this traffic flow and will decide which route to take and then the congestion will reduce substantially,” an official said.

When asked why Chennai Metro work is still not finished, he noted it was nearly over and the barricades will be removed soon. “We will relay the roads too in a week or two,” he added.