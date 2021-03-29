Traffic snarls continue on key road in KK Nagar

With two development works — one by GCC and the other by CMWSSB — inching along, much of Anna Main Road stays congested during rush hour

One side of a 300-metre stretch of Anna Main Road in K.K. Nagar continues to be out of bounds for motorists and pedestrians, as Greater Chennai Corporation’s work on creating a broader pavement on that side is moving along in fits and starts.

With this section being in this condition, Zone 10 (Kodambakkam) of Greater Chennai Corporation has allowed it to be used for parking battery-operated garbage-collection vehicles.

This section is between Amma Canteen and a TASMAC outlet, with traffic movement towards Nesapakkam.

As a result, the remaining side of the carriageway (towards Udayam theatre) is being used as a two-way.

A little further away from the Amma Canteen, for a stretch of around 400 metres, it is one-way again, as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has not completed the construction water collection pits, with the work dragging on for more than a year. Residents complain that due to the slow progress of these two development works, they are being put to great hardship.

As per the existing traffic arrangement, motorists from Virugambakkam have to use the opposite lane where motorists from Ashok Pillar junction proceed towards Virugambakkam. This traffic arrangement is in place since August to facilitate CMWSSB’s work. Despite heavy traffic flow, only one traffic police personnel is posted at MGR Nagar junction on Anna Road.

A GCC official says, “Steps will be taken to complete the infrastructure work soon.”