Traffic snarls at Pallavaram junction to end

05 March 2020 00:58 IST

Work on ₹82.66-crore uni-directional flyover nearing completion

Traffic movement at Pallavaram junction, on GST Road, is set to improve shortly with construction work on the ₹82.66-crore uni-directional flyover at the point nearing completion. Only about two weeks of finishing work, including painting and lighting, is left now.

Sources in the Highways Department said that the approach on the Guindy side was completed and work on the road on the Tambaram side was being finished. “The wearing coat on top will be laid shortly and we hope to complete the entire work soon,” the official source said.

The 1.53-km three-lane flyover will allow traffic from the Tambaram side to proceed towards the airport, without stopping at the Kundrathur Road, English Electricals and Old Pallavaram Sandhai Road junctions. Work was started in 2016, and on completion, the flyover, with its three lanes, will match the one in front of the airport.

To facilitate construction, the department strengthened the Old Trunk Road and took permission from the Cantonment and laid the Kundrathur Road after removing encroachments on either side. What was a 25-ft road earlier became a 40-ft-wide facility after the work. Since over 2.25 lakh vehicles take the GST Road every day, diversion of vehicular traffic was a major problem.

Earlier, several motorists used to avoid taking this stretch of GST Road due to the work. “Traffic snarls were a daily affair. But one must remember that the construction was carried out for public good. After the traffic diversions clicked, vehicular movement in the area was smooth. We hope the government opens it soon,” said G. Kumaresan, an autorickshaw driver.