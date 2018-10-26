Traffic signals on the blink at Chitlapakkam junction

Due to three defunct traffic signals at the intersection of Chitlapakkam Main Road, Chitlapakkam, and Rajendra Prasad Road, Chromepet, the safety of motorists and pedestrians has been compromised. Motorists have requested the Chennai Traffic Police (CTP) to repair the signals, which were installed years ago. In addition, a few motorists engage in speeding and overtaking, taking advantage of the absence of traffic police personnel at the intersection.

As the signals do not work, motorists coming from Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) flyover and Nehru Nagar, Chromepet, take a free left turn to enter Rajendra Prasad Road, much to the dismay of motorists coming from Chitlapakkam Main Road, towards Hasthinapuram. Besides, motorists coming from Chitlapakkam Main Road do not stop or slow down before the stop line at the intersection. They instead stop at the middle of the intersection, causing traffic chaos at the intersection. “As traffic is not regulated, motorists coming from Hasthinapuram take the MIT flyover, all of a sudden, unmindful of the consequences. As a result, traffic comes to a grinding halt at the intersection, resulting in chaos and congestion,” says S. Kumar, a resident of A.G.S. Colony, Hasthinapuram.

The intersection witnesses constant flow of traffic as it provides easy access to Chromepet, Chitlapakkam, Hasthinapuram, Tambaram Sanatorium and Sembakkam.

Plight of pedestrians

In the absence of a zebra-crossing and a pedestrian signal, pedestrians dart across the speeding vehicles while trying to cross the intersection. “Things get worse at night as Chitlapakkam Main Road is poorly illuminated, especially near the MIT flyover. The high-mast light at the intersection does not function. Steps must be taken to repair the defunct signals and the high-mast light,” Kumar adds.

A traffic police personnel says, “The signals are not working due to a technical fault in the cable. Steps will be taken soon to rectify the fault.”