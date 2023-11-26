Traffic signals needed on the busy Chennai-Thiruvallur High Road

November 26, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST

Despite the huge volume of traffic on the Chennai-Thiruvallur High Road between Avadi and Tiruninravur, the stretch has no traffic signals. The stretch from Padi to Korattur has many signals. The traffic junctions at Sekkadu Subway, Hindu College, and Jaya School and Arts College, and the Pattabiram police station intersection, and the Tiruniravur intersection are chaotic because of the absence of signals.

Similarly, the absence of a traffic signal on the New Military Road, leading from the Avadi checkpoint to Poonamallee, is also a cause for concern. A signal was installed several years ago, but it remains non-functional, and traffic congestion continues.

We request the Avadi Police Commissionerate to install signals. As it is done by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, the Avadi police should issue directions on the public address system from traffic patrol vehicles to remove haphazardly parked vehicles and tow away those that are parked in the no-parking zone.

A. Roy Rozario, Peoples Voice Federation, Avadi

ADVERTISEMENT

Avadi police respond:

A senior officer of the Avadi police says that as directed by Commissioner K. Shankar, a study is being done for installing traffic signals at several places. Once the study is completed, the signals would be installed.

‘One U-turn is required on the GST Road’

Heavy traffic congestion affects the GST Road at Chromepet, causing jams from Tambaram to Pallavaram, which last over an hour during the festival season. In fact, the traffic jams leave ambulances and those bound for the airport stranded at many points. The closing of the U-turn at two places has helped to improve the traffic, but has forced motorists to travel one kilometre more while commuting between the interior areas of Chromepet. We request the traffic police to open at least one U-turn on the GST Road to prevent traffic violations.

V. Santhanam, Chromepet.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.