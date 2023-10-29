Traffic rules being violated at will at Nelson Manickam Road junction

October 29, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST

Predicting the time taken to cross a short stretch at the Nelson Manickam Road traffic junction, especially at peak hours, is anybody’s guess.

The junction handles a heavy volume of traffic round the clock as it connects arterial roads to Choolaimedu, Nungambakkam and other areas. Vehicles backing up is common at the junction, especially at the subway , often spilling beyond the next junction near Loyola College.

Travelling on Nelson Manickam Road is often a nightmarish experience for many. Other motorists face problems from share-autorickshaws that halt for commuters at the junction, unmindful of the traffic signal. The junction that is near the Nungambakkam railway station is also used by hundreds of pedestrians.

Haphazard parking

Residents say that haphazard parking of vehicles near a Tasmac shop on the arterial road worsens the traffic congestion. Share-autorickshaws don’t follow the traffic regulations, causing bottlenecks.

S. Kasturirangan, secretary, Choolaimedu Exnora, says residents from areas along Choolaimedu High Road have to cross the junction to head to other areas. The existing infrastructure is unable to handle the growing traffic at the junction. “We made representations for traffic diversion and an elevated corridor to eliminate the vehicle-pedestrian conflict at the junction,” he says.

Citing the reply to a question under the Right to Information Act from the Greater Chennai Corporation, M. Vasudevan, secretary of the joint action committee, East Namasivayapuram, says a ₹255-crore project to build a flyover at the junction is pending for want of funds. He says that vehicles crawl while crossing the junction, leaving a tailback so far as the shopping mall at the end of Nelson Manickam Road at Aminjikarai.

The traffic police operate the signal manually to ensure smooth flow. The junction often has a team of five traffic policemen at peak hours, says an official. Pointing to the traffic backing up from the junction, he says that though there is no right turn from Loyola College to Harrington Road, motorists often violate the rules. Though a U-turn is not allowed at the junction, violations are rampant.

Pedestrians are in a haste to cross the junction sometimes without waiting for the signal, risking being hit by vehicles. “We often conduct checks on the junction, fine violators and seize vehicles. We put in our best efforts to avoid traffic jams,” the official says.

