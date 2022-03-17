Traffic restrictions for Ilaiyaraaja’s concert

Police urge vehicle users to avoid roads around Island Grounds in the evening

The city traffic police have appealed to motorists to take alternative routes in and around Island Grounds here in view of Ilaiyaraaja’s live concert “Rock with Raaja” which is scheduled to be held from 6 p.m to 10.30 p.m on Friday.

The police more than 15,000 fans and VIPs are expected to assemble at the Island Grounds to witness the event. They appealed to motorists to avoid coming towards Muthusamy bridge, Munro statue to reach Anna Salai and coming from Kamarajar Salai towards Flag Staff Road and EVR Salai between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and advised the vehicles to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion in these stretches.

Vehicles coming from Kamarajar Salai and going towards Anna Salai and EVR Salai should turn left near Labour Statue and proceed on Walajah Road to reach Anna Salai Salai, Pallavan Salai and EVR Salai.

Vehicles coming from Rajaji Salai and Parry's Corner and going towards Kamarajar Salai should not use RBI Subway and instead they should proceed on North Fort Service Road, Muthusamy Salai, EVR Salai, Pallavan Salai, Anna Salai to reach Kamarajar Salai via Walajah road.

Vehicles coming from EVR Salai and going towards War Memorial and Kamarajar Salai should avoid Muthusamy Salai and instead take right near MMC point to reach Kamarajar Salai via Pallavan Salai, Anna Salai, Walajah Salai.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai via Muthusamy Bridge should use Pallavan Salai, EVR Salai, and Muthusamy Salai to reach Rajaji Salai.