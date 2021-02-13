Traffic restrictions announced

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions on Sunday in view of the Prime Minister’s visit. Traffic restrictions will be put in place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No heavy vehicles and goods carriers will be allowed to enter city limits, a release said. MTC buses and private vehicles will be diverted at some places. Vehicles coming from Koyambedu and proceeding towards the Central railway station can reach their destination via Nair Bridge, Pantheon Road and Anna Salai via Chitra point. Vehicles coming from Royapuram, heading towards Anna Salai will be diverted via Ibrahim Road, Mint junction, Basin Bridge, Erukkanchery Road, Ambedkar Road and Purasawalkam.

Similarly, vehicles on Anna Salai, proceeding towards Royapuram, will be routed through Spencer signal, Binny Road, Marshal Road, Nair Bridge, Doveton and the Perambur Barracks Road, to reach their destinations.

Vehicles from the South Canal Road, heading towards the Gandhi Statue, can reach their destination through Kutchery Road, Luz junction and the Royapettah High Road.