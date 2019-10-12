Traffic post sans police

It is four months since a traffic police post was established on a widened section of Kaliamman Koil Street. However, police personnel are yet to be deployed on a daily basis at this facility, which was created with the objective of regulate vehicles better, especially at night. The widened section stretches from Koyambedu market to Chinmaya Nagar junction, a distance of around 500 metres.

Kaliamman Koil Street witnesses heavy traffic as it connects Koyambedu junction and Virugambakkam market in Chinmaya Nagar. Besides, the moffusil buses trundle down this stretch with great frequency, as the rear entrance of CMBT is located on Kaliamman Koil Street. It is close to a year since the stretch was widened.

After the widening work, a U-turn was introduced for the benefit of mofussil buses that head out of CMBT. Therefore, this spot required regulation by traffic police personnel.

“Most of the time, the police post remains empty. As the road is wide now, motorists tend to drive in a rash manner. During weekends, it is difficult to pass through this stretch,” says K. Bhaskaran, a resident of Virugambakkam.

As per norms, such traffic posts should be manned by a traffic sub-inspector and two traffic constables. “Steps will be taken to deploy adequate traffic police personnel at the post soon,” says a police official.