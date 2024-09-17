Traffic police’s Zero Accident Day initiative shows results in Chennai

From August 6 to August 26, a focused ‘Zero-accident Day’ campaign was conducted in the Greater Chennai City Police limits. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) resolved to reduce the number of accidents on the roads substantially. It was also reported that there were six days of zero fatality between August 5 to August 26, proving that Chennaiites are quite capable of bringing down accidents and fatalities. Only that extra push is necessary, say GCTP officers.

Placing huge yellow banners claiming ‘Zero is Good’ at intersections, the GCTP said the idea was to create awareness and modify the mindset among the public to ensure ‘zero’ violations, ‘zero’ challans, ‘zero’ penalties and ‘zero’ accidents.

Reportedly for the first time in India, GTCP had launched a comprehensive 20-day mega awareness campaign ZAD (Zero Accident Day), which aimed at enhancing road safety and promoting responsible driving habits among motorists to reduce road accidents. Each day of this campaign was dedicated for specific awareness programmes and approaches.

The city police also made good use of social media to reach out to the youth and roped in even the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players to create awareness, along with engaging film celebrities.

Police said that their aggressive campaign had also paid for rich dividends in the reduction of fatal accidents and accidents resulting in grievous injuries.

31.7% reduction in fatal accidents

During the campaign period, six days were marked as zero fatality days as no lives were lost on the roads of Chennai. During the campaign month of August, a total of 28 fatalities were reported in comparison to 41 fatal accidents in the corresponding period of 2023. This shows a reduction of 13 fatal accidents. This amounts to 31.7% of reduction in fatal accidents.

During the campaign period, Chennai also witnessed a huge reduction of accidents causing grievous injuries compared to last year.

During the month of August 2024, a total of 56 accidents with grievous injuries were reported as against 146 accidents reported last year in the corresponding period. This amounts to a reduction of 90 accidents leading to 61.6 % of reduction in grievous accidents directly correlating the shift of accidents from grievous to simple injuries due to adherence to traffic rules, said the police.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, R. Sudhakar said, “Our commitment to improving road safety remains steadfast, fueled by the momentum gained during the Zero Accident Day initiative. Let’s continue to practice safe driving habits and encourage others to do the same.”

“Our campaign reached even children, teenagers in the households. In fact, it has had a good impact on the motorists. We are contemplating to a repeat the campaign for permanent behavioural changes among motorists and other road users, perhaps in a month,” said Mr. Sudhakar.

Venkatesh Balasubramaniam of the Centre for Excellence for Road Safety said the primary purpose of the campaign was to make Chennai commuters aware of accident prone areas and the importance of slowing down to avoid accidents, wherever necessary. “This campaign led to better awareness and focused enforcement for the people violating rules. This combination of awareness and enforcement had its effect”.

Public memory short-lived

“However, public memory is always short-lived. These campaigns should be continuous and focused so that safe practices become muscle memory,” said Professor Venkatesh. However, after the lifting of the campaign, the fatality rate has increased again, traffic police conceded. It calls for radical changes in enforcement strategy.

O.M. Murali, an independent researcher, said, “The Zero Accident Day Campaign by GCTP is a good initiative with a focus on reducing fatal accidents and collisions. But we need a comprehensive action plan in collaboration with different stakeholders. For example, roads dug for storm water drain have not been properly closed or are incomplete. Many first users of the new route were not very aware of the road topography. We have free-roaming buffaloes and cows in the suburban areas, which remain one of the major causes of fatal accidents. Lack of traffic signage, coupled with poor illumination, plays a havoc.”

Understand traffic psychology

“Lack of enforcement from parents means children still ride without a care for following the road rules. Encroachment of roads by vehicles, shops and building debris potentially reduces the space of pedestrians and forces them to walk towards accident zones. We need to have an understanding of traffic psychology. This further helps to identify the aggressive road users who cause the accidents,” said Mr. Murali.

K.P. Subramanian, former professor, Department of Urban Engineering, Anna University, suggested radical changes in the enforcement strategy. He said, “Every day can be a ‘zero-accident day’ if there is a will to take out-of-the-box, unconventional, and radical decisions. At present, the road safety system is under GCTP’s domain. There is no scientific approach to the present accident investigation system. The police adopt simplistic methods to fix drivers’ faults. The other causative factors such as defective geometrics, poor maintenance of roads, poor lighting, and encroachments are not integrated in the accident investigation. It’s crucial to appoint an interdisciplinary and independent committee to scientifically investigate accidents.”

“Similarly, all traffic management measures should be taken by a multidisciplinary committee and the impact of such measures should be subjected to third-party auditing. Systemic corruption in various departments must be eliminated with the empowered political will and professional skill. Bringing in a change of the mindset of road users through traffic education involving NGOs, activists, and experts rather than collecting huge fines as a penalty will yield better results. We need to identify the causes of accidents and address them besides motivating and creating an awareness among the road users to make every day Zero Accident Day,” he adds.