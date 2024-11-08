ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic police’s quick action saves life of two-wheeler rider

Published - November 08, 2024 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

They rushed the rider to urban health centre for first aid after they noticed him suffering from chest pain on Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road

The Hindu Bureau

Swift action by a team of traffic police personnel saved the life of a 32-year-old man from Cuddalore, who suffered chest pain while commuting on his two-wheeler on Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened on Wednesday, when sub-inspector of police M. Mahendran, head constable M. Subramani, and constables Velayudham and Gangadharan from the Thoraipakkam traffic police station were conducting vehicle checks on the road.

The police team noticed a two-wheeler rider falling from his vehicle and rushed to his rescue. They noticed that he was clutching his chest in pain and rushed him to a nearby urban health centre for first aid. The man, identified as Murugan of Cuddalore, was then shifted to the Government Royapettah Hospital for further treatment.

Bandi Gangadhar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Greater Chennai Traffic Police, appreciated the team’s swift action that saved the rider’s life. He also felicitated the police personnel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US