 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic police’s quick action saves life of two-wheeler rider

They rushed the rider to urban health centre for first aid after they noticed him suffering from chest pain on Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road

Published - November 08, 2024 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Swift action by a team of traffic police personnel saved the life of a 32-year-old man from Cuddalore, who suffered chest pain while commuting on his two-wheeler on Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road in Chennai.

The incident happened on Wednesday, when sub-inspector of police M. Mahendran, head constable M. Subramani, and constables Velayudham and Gangadharan from the Thoraipakkam traffic police station were conducting vehicle checks on the road.

The police team noticed a two-wheeler rider falling from his vehicle and rushed to his rescue. They noticed that he was clutching his chest in pain and rushed him to a nearby urban health centre for first aid. The man, identified as Murugan of Cuddalore, was then shifted to the Government Royapettah Hospital for further treatment.

Bandi Gangadhar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Greater Chennai Traffic Police, appreciated the team’s swift action that saved the rider’s life. He also felicitated the police personnel.

Published - November 08, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.