Traffic police’s quick action saves life of two-wheeler rider

Swift action by a team of traffic police personnel saved the life of a 32-year-old man from Cuddalore, who suffered chest pain while commuting on his two-wheeler on Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road in Chennai.

The incident happened on Wednesday, when sub-inspector of police M. Mahendran, head constable M. Subramani, and constables Velayudham and Gangadharan from the Thoraipakkam traffic police station were conducting vehicle checks on the road.

The police team noticed a two-wheeler rider falling from his vehicle and rushed to his rescue. They noticed that he was clutching his chest in pain and rushed him to a nearby urban health centre for first aid. The man, identified as Murugan of Cuddalore, was then shifted to the Government Royapettah Hospital for further treatment.

Bandi Gangadhar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Greater Chennai Traffic Police, appreciated the team’s swift action that saved the rider’s life. He also felicitated the police personnel.