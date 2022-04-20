Traffic police warn students against footboard travel in buses

Police sent letters to educational institutions

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police said they would continue the special drive and take strict action against the youth, particularly students, travelling on the footboard of buses.

Recently, a clip of students traveling on the footboard and on the roof of the bus was circulated on social media. In order to prevent this and ensure strict action against those indulging in footboard travel, a special drive was conducted by Traffic Police on Monday. The youth found travelling on footboard were asked to disembark from the buses and given counseling by the traffic police.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar said: “If the youth were school or college students their details were noted and letters have been sent to their institutions for necessary action. The others were booked for footboard travel and a fine was imposed on them. In this connection, letters have been sent to the educational institutions of 154 students and 60 cases have been booked against the others found travelling on footboard.”