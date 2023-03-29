ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic police try new method to detect drunken driving  

March 29, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have introduced new method to overcome issues that may crop up while booking motorists with faulty machines for drunken driving.

This step was taken after a clip of an argument between a policeman and a man who contested that the breath analyser falsely recorded that he was drunk went viral. 

Addressing reporters here, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapilkumar C. Saratkar said: “In order to find out whether the machine is faulty, the police on duty will check the machine with three sober personnel. Second, a breath analyser shows that an individual is drunk but the person contests. Personnel are instructed to try two more times within a certain time interval to make sure the readings are correct.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said if any motorist did not comply with the checking and wishes to take a medical test to prove his innocence, the police are instructed to accompany the person to the nearby hospital for blood test. 

The GCTP has 383 breathalyser machines, which were calibrated every six months, Mr. Saratkar said and added that about 10,000 people are put through the breath analyser tests daily and 150 cases of drunken driving are booked on an average.

Mr. Saratkar said regular checks by the police have yielded good results and the fatal accidents had come down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / road safety

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US