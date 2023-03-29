Traffic police try new method to detect drunken driving  

March 29, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have introduced new method to overcome issues that may crop up while booking motorists with faulty machines for drunken driving.

This step was taken after a clip of an argument between a policeman and a man who contested that the breath analyser falsely recorded that he was drunk went viral.

Addressing reporters here, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapilkumar C. Saratkar said: “In order to find out whether the machine is faulty, the police on duty will check the machine with three sober personnel. Second, a breath analyser shows that an individual is drunk but the person contests. Personnel are instructed to try two more times within a certain time interval to make sure the readings are correct.”

He said if any motorist did not comply with the checking and wishes to take a medical test to prove his innocence, the police are instructed to accompany the person to the nearby hospital for blood test.

The GCTP has 383 breathalyser machines, which were calibrated every six months, Mr. Saratkar said and added that about 10,000 people are put through the breath analyser tests daily and 150 cases of drunken driving are booked on an average.

Mr. Saratkar said regular checks by the police have yielded good results and the fatal accidents had come down.