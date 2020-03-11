Traffic police told to wear masks

Amidst growing concern over COVID-19, the traffic police personnel have been provided N-95 masks.

The officers have been instructed to wear them, especially while checking for drunk driving using breathlysers.

The traffic police have been cracking down on drunk driving over the past two years.

In 2020, a total of 10,000 cases have been booked. In 2019, 48,000 cases were booked and the number was 41,000 in 2018.

Motorists are tested across the city using 200 breathlysers.

‘Safety not assured’

However, a traffic policeman said, “We use fresh straws in breathlysers as we have a stock of three lakh straws. But our safety is not assured”.

Each police station checks at least 1,000 persons every day for drunk driving.

“We fear that when a person breathes into the straw, droplets can fall on the breathalyser and we can contract the infection,” said an enforcement officer.

Even pulmonologists are of the opinion that the traffic policemen should be given masks, said officers.

To ensure that the police personnel are protected, the city police personnel have been provided the masks.

“At no cost will we stop the crackdown on drunk driving. We have provided masks to all 3,500 traffic police personnel. We have instructed them to wear it without fail,” said A. Arun, additional commissioner of police, traffic.

Hand washing

An officer attached to Guindy traffic enforcement wing said police personnel have been instructed to wash their hands frequently. “We have asked them to follow the rule even at home. We can only take precautions and safeguard ourselves. It will be better if we get gloves too,” he added.