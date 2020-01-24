Chennai

Traffic police to get more recovery vehicles

Shortage of manpower affecting parking enforcement, complain officers

While Chennai traffic police is set to get 50 more recovery vehicles to tow away haphazardly parked vehicles, the force continues to reel under a manpower shortage.

Illegal and obstructive parking has been a perennial problem in the city and is on the rise.

During a special drive conducted by the traffic police recently, a total of 4,000 vehicles were seized and challans issued.

However with 71 old recovery vehicles, 53 for four-wheelers and the remaining for two-wheelers, the traffic police has been finding it hard to remove cars, two-wheelers and autorickshaws quickly. “The hydraulic lifting does not work properly in most of them. In many it is very slow,” said a traffic constable. The police have written to the government seeking 50 more recovery vehicles. “We will be getting them soon and we will use 25 for two-wheelers and 25 for cars,” said a police source.

Hands full

However, the policemen complained of a shortage of manpower. “We are not getting the helping charges, ₹10 per vehicle, that we give to the youngsters who help tow the vehicles. Hence, in many stations a lone policeman drives the recovery van, puts the clamp on illegally parked vehicles and tows them away,” said an officer.

“We receive a minimum of 10 calls per day pertaining to illegal parking and most of them are from senior citizens,” said an official.

