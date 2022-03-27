Traffic police step up vigil to curb underage driving, illegal bike racing

Senior police official warns youth against rash and irresponsible driving

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have chalked out a detailed plan, combining counselling and enforcement, to curb underage driving in the city, especially since the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

In an interview with The Hindu, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar, appealed to those aged below 18 not to drive vehicles as it was illegal and unsafe.

“Underage driving is a serious concern and with the reopening of schools and (resumption of in-person) coaching classes, it is going to be a new challenge for the Greater Chennai Traffic Police. We recently launched a drive against underage driving. In the last three months, 2,250 cases have been registered. Cases are booked against the owner of the vehicle and the parent concerned under appropriate sections of Motor Vehicles Act” said Mr. Kapil Kumar.

Explaining steps taken to prevent illegal bike racing on the roads, the Additional Commissioner said illegal bike racing, wheeling, modifying the two-wheelers and driving misadventures were serious offences. The guilty persons were being booked under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code. Their vehicles were seized and the accused remanded, he said.

“Recently, in two cases, we seized nine vehicles and remanded 13 people for wheeling and bike racing on Kamarajar Salai and Rajaji Salai. I warn the youth against rash and irresponsible acts. I call upon the parents to be aware of the driving habits of their children,” said Mr. Kapil Kumar.

Stating that COVID-19 restrictions had been lifted and the vehicular and pedestrian movements on the roads had been increasing, he said road traffic rules were being strictly enforced.

On an average, about 8,500 cases, including 4,000 for not wearing helmets and about 1,200 for driving on the wrong side of the road, were being registered every day.

This year, 4,08,409 cases have been booked so far for violations such as over speeding, jumping the signal, talking on cellphone while driving, drunken driving and not wearing helmet and seat belt.

Fifteen automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed targetingdriving on the wrong side of the road and automatic challan generation will start within a week.

“As around 91% of fatalities involve two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, we will continue to book cases against those riding without helmets. Similarly, more spaces will be created for pedestrians. In the past one week, we have registered 2,620 cases of stop line violations, 33,943 cases of not wearing helmets, 8,158 cases of wrong side driving and 240 cases of underage driving,” said Mr. Kapil Kumar.

In the first 80 days after the night lockdown was lifted, 2,341 cases of drunken driving had been booked and a fine of ₹10,000 each collected from the offenders. Similarly, in case of drunken driving resulting in an accident, the accused were being remanded in jail instead of giving bail from police stations. “We are writing to the RTOs for suspension and cancellation of driving licence,” said the Additional Commissioner.

Good response

The officer said Anna Salai, being a major arterial road in the city, was prone to very heavy traffic congestion. Recently, a roundabout-like movement had been experimented at Wellington Junction and Bata junction. It had been received well and allowed seamless flow of traffic.

Traffic police had some more plans at Thiru. Vi. Ka junction, Peter’s Road and Whites Road junctions which were being studied.