Traffic police seize over 200 two-wheelers for speeding and rash driving

December 26, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The City Traffic Police detained more than 200 vehicles for rash driving and other road violations during intensive vehicle checks carried out on the eve of Christmas on Sunday night.

The police had set up vehicle check points in 115 places on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. A senior officer said the traffic enforcement police personnel have been involved in conducting surprise intensive checks of vehicles during night time and with Christmas and New Year celebrations round the corner, it was decided to set up check points during nights.

On Sunday, the traffic police of the four zones conducted vehicle checks at 115 places in which nearly 7,500 vehicles were checked for drunken driving, bike racing, rash driving and other violations and more than 200 two-wheelers were impounded for various traffic violations, the police officer said.

The Anna Square Police arrested two youngsters S. Rafiq and P. Karthik of New Washermenpet for performing bike stunts and racing on the Napier Bridge on Sunday. The police seized the two-wheelers used for bike racing produced the two youngsters before a judicial magistrate and sent them to prison.

The City Traffic Police have warned of stern action against those who are involved in bike racing causing fear to road users. The police would also be taking action against those involved in any traffic violations over complaints filed by the public with video evidence on the social media, the officer said.