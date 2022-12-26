HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic police seize over 200 two-wheelers for speeding and rash driving

Traffic enforcement police personnel involved in conducting surprise intensive checks of vehicles during night and with Christmas and New Year celebrations round the corner 115 vehicle check points have been set up across the city

December 26, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The City Traffic Police detained more than 200 vehicles for rash driving and other road violations during intensive vehicle checks carried out on the eve of Christmas on Sunday night.

The police had set up vehicle check points in 115 places on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. A senior officer said the traffic enforcement police personnel have been involved in conducting surprise intensive checks of vehicles during night time and with Christmas and New Year celebrations round the corner, it was decided to set up check points during nights.

On Sunday, the traffic police of the four zones conducted vehicle checks at 115 places in which nearly 7,500 vehicles were checked for drunken driving, bike racing, rash driving and other violations and more than 200 two-wheelers were impounded for various traffic violations, the police officer said.

The Anna Square Police arrested two youngsters S. Rafiq and P. Karthik of New Washermenpet for performing bike stunts and racing on the Napier Bridge on Sunday. The police seized the two-wheelers used for bike racing produced the two youngsters before a judicial magistrate and sent them to prison.

The City Traffic Police have warned of stern action against those who are involved in bike racing causing fear to road users. The police would also be taking action against those involved in any traffic violations over complaints filed by the public with video evidence on the social media, the officer said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.