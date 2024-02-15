Traffic Police releases short films on road safety, traffic rules

February 15, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

In a novel initiative to dissuade commuters from wrong-way driving and stop-line violations in the city, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) on Wednesday released short films to create awareness about road safety and lay emphasis on the traffic rules.

‘Neenga Road Raja Va?’ (Are You the King of Road), a road safety awareness film directed by Vignesh Shivan was released by the GCTP. The second short film provides insights into the traffic rules.

Promotion posters of the first short film were also put up in the major junctions in the city. The film talks about passing motorists handing over to the police a fellow motorist who drives on the wrong side.

At the launch of the short films, Additional Commissioner of Traffic R. Sudhakar said GCTP, keeping in view of its prime responsibility to ensure safety on the roads within its limits, has introduced various initiatives such U-turns, one-ways, new speed limits, and school safety zones. Such efforts has given way for a decline in fatal accidents, he said.

Mr. Sudhakar said fatal accidents were kept in check through initiatives such as automation of e-challans and other awareness measures. The number of fatal accidents significantly reduced in 2023. Chennai is the only city in India to witness such a decline. The city has dropped to the 4th spot in terms of fatality rate in the State, he said.

“We are taking measures to prevent wrong-side driving. A total of 60,181 cases were booked on violators in 2023. We ask the road users to capture pictures of those motor moving on the wrong side. The police personnel will take further action on the violators,” said Mr. Sudhakar.